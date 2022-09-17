Home / India News / Meet this woman DTC bus driver who didn’t know how to ride cycle till recently

Published on Sep 17, 2022

A post about the woman, Sharmila, was shared amid efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led city government to recruit women drivers for DTC buses.

The transport department in Delhi has shared the tale of a woman who recently became a bus driver, but did not know how to ride a bicycle till recently.

A post about the woman, Sharmila, was shared amid efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led city government to recruit women drivers for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

In its official Twitter handle, the transport department wrote, “Meet Sharmila. Till a few years ago, Sharmila did not even know how to ride a cycle, but today she is driving DTC (@dtchq_delhi) buses after taking training in bus driving by the Delhi government.”

According to Sharmila, after two months of training, she learned to drive a bus efficiently. She also thanked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the training and opportunity.

Sharmila further said that her entire family, including her two children, supports her.

“People used to hesitate to ride in a bus that a woman is driving, but after the ride, their mindset changed,” she narrated in the video.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot expressed his “best wishes” to her and lauded the state government.

“Best wishes to Sharmila. It has always been the endeavor of the Delhi Government under the visionary leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal that women move forward in all fields. With the efforts of the Kejriwal government, many women like Sharmila ji are becoming an example for the society by taking training to drive the bus for free,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the Delhi government said it planned to recruit women drivers for the DTC buses. The state transport minister had said that they will recruit about 200 women drivers as a part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them. He had also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers who had completed their training.

