'Can't keep scaring with ED, CBI': Arvind Kejriwal on liquor policy, 'sting op'

Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:09 PM IST

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal yet again hit out at the Centre as raids were carried out at over three dozen locations.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File)&nbsp;(PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday responded to the “sting operation” video claims by the BJP as the investigation intensifies in the Delhi excise policy case. This was a day after the BJP released a clip, claiming it to be a sting operation that showed a trader claiming corruption in framing and implementation of the liquor policy. “I think the central government - instead of just keeping itself occupied with the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate - should do something positive too. How would the country progress otherwise?” the Delhi chief minister asked.

“Can’t keep scaring people like this,” he added. His deputy, Manish Sisodia - who also handles the excise portfolio - has been named in the case linked to the investigation. His comments came amid raids on Friday at over three dozen locations by the ED in multiple states.

“Manish Sisodia has already said that the probe is on with the CBI. He has already said that all sting operations should be given to the probe agency. Up until this point, I have not been able to understand what liquor scam is?” Kejriwal said during a briefing.

“Earlier, one BJP leader claimed it was fraud worth 1.5 lakh crore.. Delhi’s total budget is 70,000 crore. How can the scam be worth that amount? Another leader said it was worth 4,000 crore…. While some leader claimed it was worth 1,100 crore, in its FIR, CBI claimed the fraud was worth 1 crore,” Kejriwal said, while mocking the opposition’s claims. “They raided Sisodia’s house, searched his lockers, went to his village - nothing at all was found,” he added.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta had shared a video on social media saying it shows Amit Arora, an accused in the case, “exposing” AAP’s corruption, which cannot be brushed under the carpet. “Kejriwal did not take any action over the previous sting operation. Today, one more sting has come out in the public domain in which one of the accused, Amit Arora, is heard saying how companies paid money to AAP,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, responding to the claims.

The Delhi CM on Friday also reacted to reports of a letter by ex bureaucrats to the Election Commission against the AAP. "They should also take note of liquor deaths in Gujarat," he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
