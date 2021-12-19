DU drops cut offs: Less stress for aspirants now?

Delhi University’s Executive Committee (EC) has given its nod to conducting entrance exam-based admission, and ever since, aspirants are in a fix, wondering if this is good news or something to fret about. DU will do away with the system of cut-offs from the academic year 2022, and aspirants can seek admission through entrance exams. So, does doing away with sky-rocketing cut offs imply less stress?

“It is quite revolutionary,” says Adveer Singh, a Delhi-based aspirant, while Khushi Gupta, also from Delhi, adds: “To those in class XII, people would say, ‘You have to get 100% no matter what, because you’ve to get into DU’. It’s not that we won’t work hard now; we’ll enjoy the process.”

Whether DU will have its own exam or adopt the central test pattern is yet to be decided. But Singh opines: “An entrance exam tests your aptitude while cut off system tests memory. The approach of studying for boards and entrance is way different. It’s great that the central education system will finally test our aptitude, rather than memory.”

Aarushi Pandey, an aspirant from IBDP board, feels this decision will give candidates a better shot at getting into DU. Considering how several students from the Kerala board made it to DU due to their high percentages, she adds, “The new approach may add to the pressure of giving exams, but it’s surely better than how the cut offs have been skyrocketing to nearly unattainable levels in the past few years.”

Veer Khanna, a Gurugram-based aspirant, feels the move will ease the inherent stress and pressure for class XII board exams. “I don’t know what the syllabus for entrance exams would be, but if it allows for slightly more specialised testing, I am all for it,” he adds.

