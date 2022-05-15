DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!
Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity’s plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests.
The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many. Take for instance, Muskan Sehdev, a final-year student of BSc (Hons) in Food Technology at Lady Irwin College. “The transition has been stressful. My mother has to wake me up every morning! There are times when I doze off while studying because we are no longer used to the hectic schedule,” says Ghaziabad-based Sehdev, who ensures that her favourite snacks are stocked right next to her books to keep her spirits high while studying.
Remember the craze of the last 10-year question papers? After writing open book exams (OBE) online, students are back to these old-school study methods. Jayantika Rawat, a second-year student of Political Science (Hons) at Ramjas College, shares, “My friends and I divide the subjects make notes in a way that we save time.”
But preparing while staying in a PG accommodation isn’t easy. “PGs can turn noisy. I have to ask the warden to not let anyone play music in the common area. I find it hard to go to another place to study in this scorching heat. I really thought we were going to take our papers online,” adds Rawat, who recently moved to Delhi from her home town in Rajasthan.
For those residing in college hostels, things aren’t easy either. Nilza Angmo, a second-year student of Botany (Hons) at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, recalls the days when she would sit in the comfort of her home and study. “It’s difficult to concentrate when you have someone else in the room. I usually take my books to the dining hall and study. I do miss the snacks my parents would keep bringing,” says Angmo, adding, “But the good thing about being in the hostel is that I can have course discussions with others now.”
Ananya Singh, a second-year student of Economics (Hons) at Shri Ram College of Commerce, will be giving her first offline college exams. “I thought of going home and commuting back and forth. But I realised that with my roommate preparing, too, I was able to concentrate more here. I feel that I shouldn’t stress and just give it my best. After all, it’s just an exam!” says Singh, whose family lives in Greater Noida.
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
