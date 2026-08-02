DU PG: 3rd-semester classes delayed as 1-yr course admissions underway

New Delhi

On July 1, the university released its academic calendar for the 2026–27 session, stating that the classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in the first, third, fifth and seventh semesters would commence on July 28. (Representative photo)

The Delhi University’s (DU’s) announcement that third-semester postgraduate (PG) programmes will share classes with the newly launched one-year PG course has sparked confusion among students, with the admissions to the one-year programmes still underway.

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Acknowledging the delays faced by the students of the two-year PG, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university has fast-tracked the admission process for the one-year PG and is likely to release the list of selected candidates within the next day or two, so that they can join classes at the earliest.

“There are significant similarities between the syllabus of the one-year PG and the third and fourth semesters of the two-year PG. This overlap may be one of the reasons for the delay in a few departments as they want to conduct the classes together,” Gupta said.

To be sure, on July 1, the university released its academic calendar for the 2026–27 session, stating that the classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in the first, third, fifth and seventh semesters would commence on July 28. The university also announced that the registration window for the one-year PG programme would close on July 31.

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{{^usCountry}} Students said that both the delay and the sharing of classes were not communicated to them in advance and came as a surprise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students said that both the delay and the sharing of classes were not communicated to them in advance and came as a surprise. {{/usCountry}}

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A third-semester master’s student from the department of philosophy, requesting anonymity, said, “Our HoD (head of the department) informed us about the delay only on July 29 through a message sent to our class representative, and that too when enquired. Even then, no timeline has been provided,” the student said.

Postgraduate students from other courses including history, physics, astrophysics and Hindi, among others, also reported similar delays.

A 23-year-old master’s student from Jharkhand, enrolled in the Hindi department, who did not wish to be named, alleged that the delay reflects uncertainty about the four-year undergraduate programme, which is now affecting traditional courses as well.

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“There are around 300 students in my batch. Nearly 75% have already returned to Delhi from their hometowns for classes, but the Hindi department has not yet released the class schedule,” the student added.