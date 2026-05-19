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DU urges UGC to act against St Stephen’s for violating regulation in appointing principal

Delhi University has urged UGC to act against St Stephen's College for violating regulations in appointing its first woman principal, Susan Elias.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:22 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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The Delhi University has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take appropriate action against St Stephen’s College for violating the commission’s 2018 regulations on academic staff appointments.

DU urges UGC to act against St Stephen’s for violating regulation in appointing principal

In a letter addressed to the UGC secretary, the university said the selection committee formed by the college to appoint its new and first woman principal, Susan Elias, did not include expert members nominated by the vice-chancellor, as mandated under the 2018 UGC regulations.

On May 12, St Stephen’s College announced the appointment of Elias as its first woman principal, marking a landmark moment in the 145-year-old institution’s legacy.

“The University has not been requested for nomination of experts as per clause 5.0 sub clause VIII-A of the UGC Regulations 2018. In the view of this, the selection committee convened by the St Stephen’s College is in violation of UGC Regulations 2018...This is for your information and further necessary appropriate action,” the letter signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta, dated May 14, stated.

 
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