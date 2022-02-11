DUReopens: Apna time aa gaya, say elated students

Much to the delight of students, Delhi University is finally opening its gates to undergraduates after remaining closed for most of the last two years due to the pandemic. The varsity recently released an official notice stating that the offline classes can begin from February 17, and the news was received as almost surreal by students who have spent a majority of their campus life in the online mode! Excited beyond words to finally get a nod to meet their classmates, friends, relish food in college canteen as well as on campus, most of the students say they are kicked and getting ready to finally enjoy their #CampusKeDin! Here’s what’s brewing in the minds of some students :

Amoolya Tripathi, Hansraj college

Amoolya Tripathi, Hansraj College: “I can’t believe I’ll finally be stepping in to my college after two years! Outstation students like me are figuring out budgeted accommodations around campus since the news broke out. I’m nervous and excited at the same time. I met a few of my classmates face to face last year, when we decided ki bahut ho gaya, college khule ya na khule let’s meet in Delhi. But I hope baki saare classmates ke saath bhi vibe match ho. Me and my squad have plans of going to Majnu Ka Tila and shooting college life ki reels! Sudama ki Chai ki lane main doston ke saath lafantargiri karna, listening to seniors jamming in the campus and checking out the cafés of north campus, jo abhi tak nahi kiya is on my priority list. I’m also into video blogging, so uske liye bhi kafi content mil jayega to shoot from campus. Our days of listening to raps about missing out on college life is over! Now raps will be made on #ApnaTimeAagaya!”

Utkarsh Kumar, Sri Aurobindo College

Utkarsh Kumar, Sri Aurobindo College: “As a final year student, humari toh puri college life right after first semester has been spent in an online campus! Finally do saal ke baad college campus jayenge. Thodi ghabrahat hai exams ki, but I’m looking forward to meeting and partying with my friends to make up for the lost time. Atleast farewell toh offline milegi, unlike our seniors who didn’t even get that much. Farewell pe suit pehenne ko mil jayega, jo suit pehle se choose kar rakha tha ki farewell pe pehnenge. I’m also looking forward to interacting with juniors for sure. Hum pehle aise seniors hai jo seniors bhi online campus pe bane. Senior-junior ka bond, classmates ke saath classes bunk karna, canteen mein ja ke antakshari khelna... sab karenge phir se. We had been protesting for the campus to reopen since two years on and off and finally thanks to student unity, campus is reopening. Apne sangharsh se paayi hui cheez aur bhi zyaada meethi hoti hai. Student politics ka, elections ka mazza ab humare juniors lenge even though we have missed out on it. But I am happy that we finally made it to college before graduating!”

Manshi Golchha, Indraprastha College For Women

Manshi Golchha, Indraprastha College For Women: “I consider myself the luckiest as I’m in my first year, and compared to my seniors I’ll get to live the college life since uni is reopening for our batch. I’m excited to be part of real college because it is something I have been hearing a lot about from my super seniors since a long time. After two long years, college fests will be on the way, so that’s also something to look forward to because the hype of DU fest is known to all. I can’t wait for my first college trip, to explore cool spots like Champa Gali and Hauz Khas with my friends, after college, and since I’m the class representative, I’m also looking forward to enjoying that role. I’m also engaged in a lot of cultural societies, and it’ll be so nice to finally enjoy those activities offline!”

Pankaj Kumar, Hindu College

Pankaj Kumar, Hindu College: “I shifted to Delhi about a year ago, when campus was rumored to reopen. So finding a place to stay and walking through the university isn’t alien to me now. What’s new is the experience of living the college life with my friends. Jab umeed toot chuki ho, mann haar gaya ho ki bas ghar pe raho aur pdf form mein graduation ke certificates mil jaayenge, tab when you come to know that colleges are finally going to open, it feels surreal. We won’t have to Photoshop ourselves in to the lawns of our colleges anymore, we will be sitting on those lawns and sharing food with our friends. The reason I chose DU to graduate from was to experience a full college life and I’ll finally be able to do that! This is such a welcome change. Online education and video classes se ab mann bhar chuka tha. I’ve been reading the notice over and over again just so that this feeling sinks in. It’ll be so exciting to lose myself reading the dusty books of the college’s library. I’ll meet new people, learn new languages from my friends who come to DU from different parts of India and I’ll finally get to wear my college’s hoodie and chant my college’s sport slogan while rooting for our sports team. Wow! I’ll finally be a DU kid.”

