Delhi University's Satyawati College sends professor on leave amid sexual harassment complaint

Delhi University’s Satyawati College (Morning) has sent a professor on leave amid an ongoing investigation into a complaint of sexual harassment by a female student.

The college's governing body will decide on further action after the ICC submits its findings to the principal. (HT Archive)

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The college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is probing the allegations of a female student accusing the professor of making inappropriate remarks.

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The principal, professor Subhash Kumar Singh, refused to comment on the matter, however, a senior college official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the development.

Also read: Two DU students allegedly stalked, sexually harassed by men in SUV in Delhi

The complaint was received by a student on November 2 and is now being examined by the ICC, the official said. “The professor has been sent on leave for two reasons — to ensure transparency in the probe, and the allegations are of sensitive nature. We didn’t want any sort of disruption on campus by students,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official added that once the inquiry is completed and its findings are submitted to the principal, the college’s governing body will take a decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official added that once the inquiry is completed and its findings are submitted to the principal, the college’s governing body will take a decision. {{/usCountry}}

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A student union office bearer of the college, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a complaint has been made against a professor by a student following the incident which occurred earlier this month.