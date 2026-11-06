New Delhi, The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging sexual harassment, coercion and molestation of a female student by a 55-year-old assistant professor at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College. NCW seeks report from Daulat Ram College on sexual harassment charge against professor in 15 days

In a post on X, the Commission said the complaint reportedly relates to repeated harassment over three months, including "inappropriate" messages and an alleged incident on the college premises on October 27.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the principal of Daulat Ram College seeking a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry by an internal committee in accordance with the POSH Act, 2013, and applicable UGC regulations.

The Commission has also called for appropriate precautionary measures, protection against academic retaliation, psychological support and strict confidentiality of the complainant's identity.

The Commission said it has emphasised the need for strict POSH compliance across educational institutions, including a duly constituted and functional internal committee, awareness and sensitisation programmes, accessible complaint mechanisms, and timely, impartial redressal of complaints.

"An action-taken report has been sought within 15 days," it said.

"Educational institutions must be safe spaces for women. POSH compliance is not a formality but a statutory responsibility," the Commission said, adding that every student and woman employee is entitled to a campus free from sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination.

The assistant professor has been sent on leave following a complaint by the female student, and the internal complaints committee is looking into the matter, university officials said on Wednesday.

A student, speaking on behalf of the complainant, alleged that the professor sent her several inappropriate sexual messages, attempted to molest her, and even threatened to fail her.

The alleged incident took place on October 27, while the complaint was filed on October 29, the student said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.