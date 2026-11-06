Jannik Sinner to replace coach Darren Cahill with Magnus Norman at year's end

Jannik Sinner confirmed on Friday that Magnus Norman will replace his long-time coach Darren Cahill, who helped shape the Italian into the world's top tennis player. Sinner is already the most successful Italian tennis player of all time (REUTERS)

In a statement, world number two Sinner said that he would conclude his partnership with Cahill, which began in June 2022, "at the end of the 2026 season".

Working with Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner has become the pre-eminent figure in men's tennis alongside Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner is already the most successful Italian tennis player of all time at the age of 25, a five-time Grand Slam winner who last year became the first man from his country to win Wimbledon.

"I want to thank Darren for his belief in me, his honesty and his dedication. He has helped me grow both as a player and as a person, and his guidance will stay with me throughout my career," said Sinner.

"We have shared so many special moments over the past five years, and while our coaching partnership is coming to an end, our friendship will continue."

Sinner has been injured since winning Wimbledon for the second straight year in July, and lost his spot at the top of the men's world rankings to Alexander Zverev.

He is set to return to action in the "Six Kings Slam" tournament in Saudi Arabia, which has been rescheduled for late December due to the conflict with Yemen's Houthis.