DUSIB clears slum relocation near PM House, seeks 84.9 crore for rehabilitation in Savda Ghewra

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has approved relocation of residents from three slum clusters near Race Course Road, close to the PM House, namely Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp, to an alternative accommodation, senior government officials said.

A government official said that 717 EWS flats in North Delhi’s Savda Ghewra are being allocated to the slum dwellers.

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DUSIB has sought around ₹84.9 crore from the Centre to facilitate the rehabilitation.

A government official said that 717 EWS flats in North Delhi’s Savda Ghewra are being allocated to the slum dwellers. “In addition, beneficiary contribution of ₹1,12,000 per dweller will be deposited with DUSIB by the central government,” official said.

In February, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) Land and Development Office (L&DO) issued notices to residents of the three JJ clusters, adjacent to the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground, to vacate the premises, stating that the land belongs to the government.

The slum dwellers moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the petition. On March 11, Centre informed the court that the residents will be rehabilitated.

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{{^usCountry}} In January 2024, the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a joint survey to identify eligible residents for alternate housing, following which the Savda Ghevra allotments were finalised under the DUSIB’s rehabilitation policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January 2024, the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a joint survey to identify eligible residents for alternate housing, following which the Savda Ghevra allotments were finalised under the DUSIB’s rehabilitation policy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The central government has also included ineligible residents as per the rehabilitation policy,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The central government has also included ineligible residents as per the rehabilitation policy,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to DUSIB report, a copy of which has been seen by HT, L&DO, MoHUA, had requested reservation of 1,000 flats at Savda-Ghevra for residents of the three clusters and future rehabilitation needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to DUSIB report, a copy of which has been seen by HT, L&DO, MoHUA, had requested reservation of 1,000 flats at Savda-Ghevra for residents of the three clusters and future rehabilitation needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “L&DO requested for allotment of flats to 528 eligible and 258 ineligible JJ beneficiaries from the three JJ bastis. DUSIB has approved the proposal,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “L&DO requested for allotment of flats to 528 eligible and 258 ineligible JJ beneficiaries from the three JJ bastis. DUSIB has approved the proposal,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

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