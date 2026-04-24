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DUSIB clears slum relocation near PM House, seeks 84.9 crore for rehabilitation in Savda Ghewra

Delhi's DUSIB has approved relocating slum residents near Race Course Road to Savda Ghewra, seeking ₹84.9 crore for rehabilitation and allocating 717 flats.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Paras Singh
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New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has approved relocation of residents from three slum clusters near Race Course Road, close to the PM House, namely Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp, to an alternative accommodation, senior government officials said.

A government official said that 717 EWS flats in North Delhi’s Savda Ghewra are being allocated to the slum dwellers.

DUSIB has sought around 84.9 crore from the Centre to facilitate the rehabilitation.

A government official said that 717 EWS flats in North Delhi’s Savda Ghewra are being allocated to the slum dwellers. “In addition, beneficiary contribution of 1,12,000 per dweller will be deposited with DUSIB by the central government,” official said.

In February, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) Land and Development Office (L&DO) issued notices to residents of the three JJ clusters, adjacent to the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground, to vacate the premises, stating that the land belongs to the government.

The slum dwellers moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the petition. On March 11, Centre informed the court that the residents will be rehabilitated.

 
rehabilitation policy ministry of housing and urban affairs
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