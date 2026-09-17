DUSU polls campaigning ends amid poster defacement, alleged poll code violations

Campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections ended on Wednesday after days of high-pitched canvassing, even as several parts of the campus remained plastered with posters and other campaign material, despite strict university rules against defacement.

A large number of pamphlets lie scattered across a road at Delhi University's North Campus in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates spent the final day addressing students and reiterating campaign promises ahead of polling on September 18.

The Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Law — two of the university’s busiest locations and key campaign hubs — were among the areas particularly covered with posters and campaign material. Candidates from organisations including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA)-Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alliance campaigned extensively in these areas.

DU has laid down guidelines specifying permissible and prohibited activities during election campaigning. These include a campaign expenditure ceiling of ₹5,000, use of handmade campaign material displayed only at designated locations such as the “Wall of Democracy”, and removal of all campaign material within 48 hours of polling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The prohibited activities include involving non-DU students in campaigning, using loudspeakers or vehicles for processions and using mascots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prohibited activities include involving non-DU students in campaigning, using loudspeakers or vehicles for processions and using mascots. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The defacement assumes significance as last year the Delhi high court delayed the declaration of DUSU election results by around two months over widespread defacement of public property during campaigning. The court had directed candidates to remove posters, hoardings and graffiti from the campus and other parts of Delhi at their own expense.

Several students who spoke to HT said campaigning gathered momentum over the past 12-15 days. During the initial phase, they said, campaigning largely remained within the prescribed norms, with posters confined to designated spaces.

Campaign activity briefly slowed following the Satya Niketan building collapse, but intensified again during the final three days. As the contest heated up, students said alleged violations of campaign guidelines also became increasingly visible across the campus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I went to Shri Ram College of Commerce for classes today, and the road outside was littered with paper; one could barely see the road,” said Aaditya Tripathi, a master’s student.

“After the court’s strict directive last year, I thought things would be different this time. They were, at least initially, but in the last two days everything has returned to the old ways. It’s unfortunate that the university hasn’t intervened despite visible violations,” Tripathi said.

An undergraduate student from Hindu College, requesting anonymity, said students affiliated with political organisations continued distributing pamphlets and cards despite repeated refusals.

“Everyone, especially those who are going to vote, is aware of the candidates and the parties they belong to. Students affiliated with ABVP and NSUI continued distributing pamphlets and cards despite multiple refusals. They weren’t aggressive, but they were extremely persistent,” the student said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Voting for the DUSU elections will take place on September 18. Students attending day classes can vote from 8.30am to 1pm, while those in evening classes can vote from 3pm to 7.30pm. Counting for the 2026-27 DUSU elections will be held at the Multipurpose Hall on September 19.

On Wednesday, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh held a meeting with college principals, hostel management staff and Delhi Police officials to review preparations for the polls.

Singh directed principals to step up security at their respective colleges for the next three to four days and appoint a teacher to act as a liaison with police during polling.

“The VC directed all principals to maintain heightened security in their respective colleges for the next three-four days. EVMs shall be delivered to the colleges one day prior to the elections. The dispatch of EVMs will start from 8am and will be delivered by the master trainers deputed for the purpose. Following the voting, the EVMs are to be sealed in the presence of student representatives and election officers in their respective boxes and returned at the Multipurpose Hall, University Indoor Stadium where counting will take place,” DU said in an official note on Wednesday (September 16).