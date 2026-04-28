Dwarka shooting: Accused cop used his newly-issued service handgun

A day after a Delhi Police officer was arrested for shooting two people, killing one and injuring the other, in Dwarka after an altercation over noise, officials aware of the investigation said the incident took place within a few days of the service weapon being issued to him. Meanwhile, the accused, a head constable posted with the southern range of the Delhi Police Special Cell, has been suspended.

A second officer said Neeraj had been suspended from the special call. (Photo for representation)

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On Monday, police said that probe revealed that the cop, later identified as Neeraj Balhara, had used newly issued service weapon —a glock pistol — issued to officers of the Special Cell for their work and also because of threats. This particular weapon was issued to him because he had helped in arresting members of Rohit Godara, Himanshu Bhau and Jitender Gogi gangs and was supposed to be submitted back after work, said a senior Special Cell police officer. He had been with the cell since 2019.

A second officer said Neeraj had been suspended from the special call.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the cop had objected to a group of people returning from a party “making noise” on the street in front of his house. He got into a fight with them and fired a single shot at one of the victims. The bullet pierced the chest of the 21-year-old man and struck a second man, who was critically injured. The victim’s family had alleged the shooting was motivated a“hate crime” because the victim had told him that he was from Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} However, police had said this had yet to be verified and, during interrogation, Neeraj denied the allegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police had said this had yet to be verified and, during interrogation, Neeraj denied the allegation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, friends and family of the victim said the police had not taken action on their allegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, friends and family of the victim said the police had not taken action on their allegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A friend of the victim said, “I have given my statement to the SHO multiple times...The police did not even inform us about Neeraj’s arrest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A friend of the victim said, “I have given my statement to the SHO multiple times...The police did not even inform us about Neeraj’s arrest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s sister said, “The policeman was drunk and shot at my brother for no reason. And now, the police is not helping us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s sister said, “The policeman was drunk and shot at my brother for no reason. And now, the police is not helping us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second officer quoted above said, “We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second officer quoted above said, “We are checking if he was under the influence of alcohol.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday in Rawta Village area. The second officer quoted above said, “We have found that Neeraj was staying at a rented apartment in Rawta Village for the last decade. He has been in the force since 2006 and has served in multiple departments including districts, security unit and special cell. In fact, his records are clean. He has never faced any enquiry of violence, discrimination or bribery. This is a shock to all of us. We were told that he was in the balcony when he heard the neighbours on the street and approached them. He later fired at two of the men on a bike.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday in Rawta Village area. The second officer quoted above said, “We have found that Neeraj was staying at a rented apartment in Rawta Village for the last decade. He has been in the force since 2006 and has served in multiple departments including districts, security unit and special cell. In fact, his records are clean. He has never faced any enquiry of violence, discrimination or bribery. This is a shock to all of us. We were told that he was in the balcony when he heard the neighbours on the street and approached them. He later fired at two of the men on a bike.” {{/usCountry}}

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Neeraj was arrested later on Sunday after a 15-hour chase. Another officer said, “We knew he would be going towards his hometown in Rohtak and followed him. He was arrested and brought to Delhi by Sunday night. We have also found his weapon. He has been handed over to officials in Dwarka.

Giving details of the incident, the friend further alleged, “We were all leaving after the party. Kumar was in fact going for work. But the policeman came and hurled abuses. Later, he asked us if we are from Bihar and then abused us. We all begged him but he chased them and fired a pistol. Even after killing my friend, he had no remorse and jokingly told us to take our second friend to the hospital or else he would also die.”

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The sister said, “My mother is inconsolable. My father is in shock. My brother was innocent and had been working since he was 13 years old. What was his fault? Everyone on the street heard my brother’s plea as he was trying to save himself.” Senior police officers said Neeraj had been taken for medical examination and his interrogation is still going on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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