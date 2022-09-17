Dwarka to get international sports facility spread over 51 acres

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone for an international sports facility in Dwarka’s Sector 19B.

The integrated multi-sports arena is a public private partnership project, helmed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which will include a cricket-cum-football stadium and will be spread over an area of 51 acres, costing an estimated ₹350 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DDA in an official statement said the project is being taken up by real estate developer Omaxe with a concession period of 30 years. The construction for the facility is likely to be completed in three years and is likely to be thrown open by January 2026.

Saxena said that the foundation stone of this facility was being laid on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “The performance of Indian sportsmen at international events has substantially improved during the last 7-8 years. One of the reasons is that government has put special emphasis on sports and has urged countrymen to participate in sporting events, which has increased our medal tally in international events,” the LG said.

“Besides the international cricket-cum-football stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000, there will be an indoor multi-sports facility with a seating capacity of 2,000, a sports club with minimum 3,000 members, other facilities for sports such as swimming, tennis, badminton, squash and table tennis. The facilities will also be available to the local community on a pay and play basis,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DDA officials said the arena will promote sporting events in the Capital while also changing the face of Dwarka sub-city. “This is the first such project by DDA in a public private partnership mode. The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet, while the facility will also have 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities,” an official said.

Commercial facilities in the facility will include retail outlets, a hotel, hospitality, commercial office space and supporting facilities for sports, to be provided on a 99-year lease.

At present, DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms. India’s first public golf course, the Qutab Golf Course, is also run by DDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority is also developing Centres of Excellence for many sports including wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football and hockey in various sectors of Dwarka and Centre of Excellence for aquatic sports at Sector 33, Rohini. A public golf course is being developed at Sector 24 Dwarka, a DDA official said.