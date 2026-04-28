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Dyal Singh Evening College name change row: staff body intensifies protests, demands urgent meeting

Dyal Singh Evening College name change row: staff body intensifies protests, demands urgent meeting

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:01 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The staff association of Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College held a fresh dharna on Tuesday, after a scheduled staff council meeting to discuss the proposed name change of the institute was not convened.

Dyal Singh Evening College name change row: staff body intensifies protests, demands urgent meeting

The protesters urged the college administration to convene the staff council meeting immediately.

Earlier, the college's principal had written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking directions to hold a staff council meeting, one day ahead of the university's Executive Council meeting.

However, the protesting staff association termed it a "delaying tactic".

"The staff council is a statutory body of the college, as per the provided provisions. It serves a similar purpose for the college as the Executive Council serves for the university. So the college does not need to seek directions to call a meeting for the council," a college professor who was part of the protest said, requesting anonymity.

"This is a way to delay calling a meeting. We will continue the dharna on Wednesday as well, as the staff council meeting is scheduled to happen on Wednesday," the professor added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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