New Delhi, The staff association of Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College held a fresh dharna on Tuesday, after a scheduled staff council meeting to discuss the proposed name change of the institute was not convened.

Dyal Singh Evening College name change row: staff body intensifies protests, demands urgent meeting

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The protesters urged the college administration to convene the staff council meeting immediately.

Earlier, the college's principal had written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking directions to hold a staff council meeting, one day ahead of the university's Executive Council meeting.

However, the protesting staff association termed it a "delaying tactic".

"The staff council is a statutory body of the college, as per the provided provisions. It serves a similar purpose for the college as the Executive Council serves for the university. So the college does not need to seek directions to call a meeting for the council," a college professor who was part of the protest said, requesting anonymity.

"This is a way to delay calling a meeting. We will continue the dharna on Wednesday as well, as the staff council meeting is scheduled to happen on Wednesday," the professor added.

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{{^usCountry}} The professor also expressed apprehension that a last-minute discussion on the name change might still be done at the Executive Council meeting, despite the agenda item being absent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The professor also expressed apprehension that a last-minute discussion on the name change might still be done at the Executive Council meeting, despite the agenda item being absent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The demonstration comes amidst opposition to the vice chancellor's announcement in December 2025 about the possibility of renaming the evening college after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demonstration comes amidst opposition to the vice chancellor's announcement in December 2025 about the possibility of renaming the evening college after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is currently named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a 19th-century philanthropist, educationist, and social reformer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is currently named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a 19th-century philanthropist, educationist, and social reformer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 23, the college's staff association submitted a memorandum, reiterating that despite repeated requests to convene a meeting, the college administration did not heed their requests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 23, the college's staff association submitted a memorandum, reiterating that despite repeated requests to convene a meeting, the college administration did not heed their requests. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The following day, the college principal sent a letter to the vice chancellor, seeking directions to convene a staff council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following day, the college principal sent a letter to the vice chancellor, seeking directions to convene a staff council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The movement has received support from members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association and the elected members of the Academic Council . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The movement has received support from members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association and the elected members of the Academic Council . {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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