EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green

Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference.

This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues. “Our members will make a two-minute video, where they will identify a problem around them and suggest a possible solution to it,” shares Komal, president of the society.

A clean-up drive led by We Mean To Clean at Sainik Vihar recently. The group will have another drive at Brar Square, right next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.

For those who wish to step out and offer a helping hand, We Mean To Clean (WMTC), a Delhi-based volunteer group, is having a clean-up drive on Saturday at 7.30am. “We are calling on volunteers to help us clean Brar Square, next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. This entire stretch has a large number of food stalls, so it has been a victim of garbage dumping,” shares Manish Khurana, co-founder of WMTC. In lieu of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, only fully vaccinated volunteers are allowed to participate and wearing a mask is mandatory.

A clean-up drive at Sanjay Van led by There Is No Earth B. The community group will have another drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and one at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning to celebrate Earth Day.

Another community, There Is No Earth B, has been conducting clean-up drives every weekend for the past four years. “For Earth Day, there will be a clean-up drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning,” Dhrstadyumn, founder of the group, says.

Vineet Vohra, an environmentalist at Give Me Trees Trust, is also conducting a Nature walk with discussion on trees, birds and bees for school students at Sorkha, Noida Sector 115. “Besides this, we will also have a plantation drive,” he shares.

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

