#EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green
Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference.
This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues. “Our members will make a two-minute video, where they will identify a problem around them and suggest a possible solution to it,” shares Komal, president of the society.
For those who wish to step out and offer a helping hand, We Mean To Clean (WMTC), a Delhi-based volunteer group, is having a clean-up drive on Saturday at 7.30am. “We are calling on volunteers to help us clean Brar Square, next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. This entire stretch has a large number of food stalls, so it has been a victim of garbage dumping,” shares Manish Khurana, co-founder of WMTC. In lieu of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, only fully vaccinated volunteers are allowed to participate and wearing a mask is mandatory.
Another community, There Is No Earth B, has been conducting clean-up drives every weekend for the past four years. “For Earth Day, there will be a clean-up drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning,” Dhrstadyumn, founder of the group, says.
Vineet Vohra, an environmentalist at Give Me Trees Trust, is also conducting a Nature walk with discussion on trees, birds and bees for school students at Sorkha, Noida Sector 115. “Besides this, we will also have a plantation drive,” he shares.
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
-
Contractor Santhosh Patil suicide case: Police secure fresh evidence
Udupi police have reportedly unearthed documents sent by the Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat heads of Hindalaga village to the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, putting a new spotlight on the possible cover-ups regarding civil contractor Santhosh Patil's suicide case. According to local media reports, police have recovered a letter from the then Belgaum Zila Panchayat president Asha Aihole to the Secretary General of the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department.
-
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, SOPs issued for Delhi schools
The education department on Friday asked schools to ensure that no student, teacher, or guest is allowed inside campuses without proper thermal scanning as it issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutes amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Teachers will be required to ask about Covid-19 related symptoms among students or family members during the time of attendance checking daily. The students with Covid symptoms will have to be taken to quarantine rooms.
-
Umar Khalid’s speech ‘obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable’, says Delhi HC
The Delhi high court on Friday observed that one of the speeches made by former JNUSU president Umar Khalid in Maharashtra's Amravati during the anti-CAA/NRC protests was “obnoxious, inciteful and unacceptable”. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar, while seeking the police response on Khalid's bail plea, said that it is not the first time that such statements have been made.
-
‘Start filling potholes immediately,’ High Court orders BBMP
The fight against bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure in the Karnataka capital has taken a new turn, with the Karnataka High Court ordering Bengaluru's local administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), to start filling potholes immediately. This order has come after the BBMP issued a project circular (called Package-A) on April 20, 2022 for the repair of 182-kilometer long major roads in the city.
-
BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat
In the second visit to Nadda's home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics