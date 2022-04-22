Home / Cities / Delhi News / #EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green
delhi news

#EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green

Earth Day is being celebrated across the Capital with various green initiatives, from clean-up drives to nature walks, demonstrating their support and spreading awareness about environment protection and preservation.
Volunteers in the city celebrate Earth Day with clean-up drives, educational talks and more.
Volunteers in the city celebrate Earth Day with clean-up drives, educational talks and more.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAngela Paljor, New Delhi

Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference.

This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues. “Our members will make a two-minute video, where they will identify a problem around them and suggest a possible solution to it,” shares Komal, president of the society.

A clean-up drive led by We Mean To Clean at Sainik Vihar recently. The group will have another drive at Brar Square, right next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.
A clean-up drive led by We Mean To Clean at Sainik Vihar recently. The group will have another drive at Brar Square, right next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.

For those who wish to step out and offer a helping hand, We Mean To Clean (WMTC), a Delhi-based volunteer group, is having a clean-up drive on Saturday at 7.30am. “We are calling on volunteers to help us clean Brar Square, next to the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. This entire stretch has a large number of food stalls, so it has been a victim of garbage dumping,” shares Manish Khurana, co-founder of WMTC. In lieu of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, only fully vaccinated volunteers are allowed to participate and wearing a mask is mandatory.

A clean-up drive at Sanjay Van led by There Is No Earth B. The community group will have another drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and one at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning to celebrate Earth Day.
A clean-up drive at Sanjay Van led by There Is No Earth B. The community group will have another drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and one at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning to celebrate Earth Day.

Another community, There Is No Earth B, has been conducting clean-up drives every weekend for the past four years. “For Earth Day, there will be a clean-up drive at Yamuna bank on Saturday and at Sanjay Van on Sunday morning,” Dhrstadyumn, founder of the group, says.

Vineet Vohra, an environmentalist at Give Me Trees Trust, is also conducting a Nature walk with discussion on trees, birds and bees for school students at Sorkha, Noida Sector 115. “Besides this, we will also have a plantation drive,” he shares.

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Civil contractor Santhosh Patil died by suicide, leaving a death note saying K S Eeshwarappa was wholly responsible for his death.

    Contractor Santhosh Patil suicide case: Police secure fresh evidence 

    Udupi police have reportedly unearthed documents sent by the Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat heads of Hindalaga village to the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, putting a new spotlight on the possible cover-ups regarding civil contractor Santhosh Patil's suicide case. According to local media reports, police have recovered a letter from the then Belgaum Zila Panchayat president Asha Aihole to the Secretary General of the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department.

  • Schools have been directed against allowing access to symptomatic students, staff, or guests. (HT PHOTO)

    Amid rising Covid-19 cases, SOPs issued for Delhi schools

    The education department on Friday asked schools to ensure that no student, teacher, or guest is allowed inside campuses without proper thermal scanning as it issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutes amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Teachers will be required to ask about Covid-19 related symptoms among students or family members during the time of attendance checking daily. The students with Covid symptoms will have to be taken to quarantine rooms.

  • JNU student leader Umar Khalid. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Umar Khalid’s speech ‘obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable’, says Delhi HC

    The Delhi high court on Friday observed that one of the speeches made by former JNUSU president Umar Khalid in Maharashtra's Amravati during the anti-CAA/NRC protests was “obnoxious, inciteful and unacceptable”. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar, while seeking the police response on Khalid's bail plea, said that it is not the first time that such statements have been made.

  • Karnataka HC orders BBMP to start filling potholes immediately.

    ‘Start filling potholes immediately,’ High Court orders BBMP

    The fight against bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure in the Karnataka capital has taken a new turn, with the Karnataka High Court ordering Bengaluru's local administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), to start filling potholes immediately. This order has come after the BBMP issued a project circular (called Package-A) on April 20, 2022 for the repair of 182-kilometer long major roads in the city.

  • BJP national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Friday during which he is attending a roadshow and rally in Nagrota Bagwan in the politically significant Kangra district. (HT file photo)

    BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat

    In the second visit to Nadda's home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out