Earthquake Today Live Updates: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal; jolts Delhi-NCR

Earthquake Today Live Updates: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal; jolts Delhi-NCR

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Earthquake Today Live Updates: The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km. It occurred at a latitude of 28.84 N and a longitude of 82.19 E.

A strong earthquake was felt across Delhi-NCR on Friday night. As per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Birendranagar.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km. It occurred at a latitude of 28.84 N and a longitude of 82.19 E.

Follow Live Updates here:

  • The National Center for Seismology said in a post on X on Friday that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:32 in Nepal.
  • As reported by news agency ANI, tremors were also felt in Bihar's Patna.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, November 03, 2023
