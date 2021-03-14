Home / Cities / Delhi News / East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board
delhi news

East Delhi water supply hit, likely to be restored by evening: Delhi Jal Board

Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the Delhi Jal Board post urging fellow citizens to be patient.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Repair work was underway in Delhi's Vikas Kunj area on Sunday. (@mohangupta505/Twitter Photo )

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday water supply in several areas of east Delhi was hit because of repair work to fix leakage in the national capital’s Vikas Kunj area. The supply is likely to be restored by evening, the water board added. The areas where the water supply has been affected include, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shadra, Mandawali and Patparganj area, Mayur Vihar Phase-1&2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma park, Pandav Nagar, and its adjoining areas, it added.

“Several residents of Vikas Kunj, reported major leakages in the G.K.main which led to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the building/structure/property. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair/interconnection work,” it wrote on Twitter.

DJB also informed that the repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. “This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored - most likely by today evening,” it posted in the morning.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arvind Kejriwal meets kin of health worker who died of Covid-19

Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi

Week 5 of Switch Delhi campaign to raise awareness on charging infra in city

Two govt-funded DU colleges pass resolution to use surplus funds to pay staff

Soon after the announcement on Twitter, several residents replied to the post urging fellow citizens to be patient. “Gyz have patience they are working so hard .. water likely to be restored by 2pm -3pm they are trying their level best,” a user tweeted along with the pictures of the workers at the repair site.

The supply in parts of south, east, and northeast Delhi was partially affected last month in the aftermath of the glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Silt and debris from the flash floods in Chamoli had increased turbidity in the Ganga river that forced DJB to operate at reduced capacity.

“We treat the raw Ganga water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provide it to Delhi households. But, due to the calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water has worsened. The water which we are getting now is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles. Water quality is measured in nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) which touched 8,000, while the permissible limit is 100,” DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha had said. The water supply was restored in nearly two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi jal board
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP