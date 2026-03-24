Economic Survey 2025-26: Delhi’s power distribution losses fell to decade’s low in 2024-35

The Delhi’s power distribution losses fell to their lowest level in a decade in 2024-25, even as electricity consumption continued to rise on the back of an expanded power infrastructure network , the latest economic survey tabled in the assembly on Monday showed. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with cabinet ministers at the Delhi Budget session on Monday. (HT Photo)

Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses — a key indicator of efficiency that measures the gap between power supplied and revenue realised — declined across all three discoms in the capital. AT&C losses stood at 5.54% for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) in 2024-25, down from 5.9% in 2023-24; 6.13% for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), compared to 6.6% in 2023-24; and 6.02% for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), down from 6.8% in 2023-24.

“After reforms in the power sector, AT&C losses in Delhi have reduced significantly from 52% in the pre-reform era in 2002 to 5.90% in 2024-25,” the survey said.

The improvement comes alongside a steady rise in electricity demand, the survey noted. Consumption increased from 29,415.87 million units (MUs) in 2015-16 to 30,996.29 MUs in 2025-26 reflecting expanding infrastructure and growing demand.

The survey said Delhi’s power network is being strengthened year-on-year, with initiatives such as a pilot project launched recently in Shalimar Bagh to shift overhead lines underground to improve reliability. It also highlighted incentives under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, with capital subsidies increased to ₹10,000 per kW, capped at ₹30,000.

“Delhi, being the national capital and a commercial hub in the northern region, has a very high demand for power. The domestic power tariff in Delhi is the lowest among all metros,” the report said, adding that the city has achieved 100% electrification.

Total power purchase in Delhi stood at 43,534.52 MUs in financial year 2024-25. Of this, 8.52% was sourced from within Delhi, while 91.48% was procured from central generating stations.

The survey also noted that around 4.75 million households (monthly average) received electricity subsidies in 2024-25. Over the past decade, the number of consumers in Delhi has risen from 5.26 million in 2015-16 to 7.36 million in 2024-25.