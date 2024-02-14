ED calls Kejriwal for sixth time on February 19 in excise case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on February 19 in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The fresh summons come close on the heels of the federal agency moving court over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not appearing for questioning. (HT Photo)

This is the sixth time that Kejriwal has been issued summons in connection with the case. He has skipped five previous summons — on November 2 and December 22 last year, and on January 3, January 18, and February 2 — calling them “illegal and politically motivated”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The fresh summons come close on the heels of the federal agency moving court over Kejriwal not appearing for questioning. The Rouse Avenue court subsequently summoned Kejriwal on February 17, calling for his personal appearance, while observing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was “legally bound” to join the ED investigation.

The AAP did not immediately comment on whether Kejriwal will appear before ED in connection with the fresh summons. After Kejriwal was summoned by the court, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi had said the party will “convey to the court that these summons are being sent just before the Lok Sabha polls to arrest and stop Kejriwal from campaigning”.

To be sure, Kejriwal has repeatedly objected to summons by the federal agency by stating that it was not clear whether he was asked to appear before ED as a witness or suspect; as chief minister or as AAP chief; and without any details on the line of questioning.

The federal agency, however, has said that it wants to question Kejriwal on the formulation of the excise policy, on the meetings held before it was finalised, and about allegations of bribery.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Kejriwal to appear before ED next week.

“The Rouse Avenue court summoned Kejriwal on February 17. ED has summoned him on February 19. Now we hope that Kejriwal will cooperate with ED, otherwise it will amount to the contempt of court,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business. The plan, however, came to an abrupt end, with lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in the regime.

ED has alleged that the AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy, and that some of this money was used by the party in its Goa elections campaign. The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, in connection with the case, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and parliamentarian Sanjay Singh.

AAP, Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Singh have denied all charges, and have called the case a “witch-hunt” and “political vendetta” at the behest of the Union government. The party has also been running a campaign to seek public feedback on whether Kejriwal should continue as chief minister if he is arrested, and has said that the feednack has been strongly in favour of him staying in office.