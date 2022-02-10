Eight suspects nabbed in East Delhi snatching

The Delhi Police has apprehended eight suspects in connection with a snatching incident that took place in east Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar area on Tuesday. The victim fell off a moving e-rickshaw when a snatcher tried to grab her bag.

The victim was thrown on the road, and suffered serious head trauma. She later slipped into a coma.

A senior police officer said the condition of the woman continued to be critical. After first aid at a nearby government hospital, she was referred to a private hospital in Patparganj.

The victim, identified as Ritu, was going to attend a wedding function at a banquet hall in Aditya Mall.