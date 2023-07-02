Four-storey building catches fire in East Delhi’s Jheel area, 9 rescued

Nine people, including an elderly couple, who were trapped in a four-storey building in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony that caught fire on Sunday morning, were rescued in a one-hour-long operationby seven police officers from Geeta Colony police station. Senior police officers familiar with the rescue operation said that the building, near Jheel Khuranja Tanga Stand in Geeta Colony, was used for commercial activities, specifically pickle and dairy product businesses, by two businessmen.

A pickle and a dairy shop were located on separate floors in the building. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least seven labourers were rescued through the ground floor entrance of the building, while the elderly couple, who had come to visit their son, a worker at the pickle shop, were trapped on the third floor. They had ascended the stairs but had given up hope of being rescued, and were suffocating due to smoke generated by burning items, said police officers involved in the rescue operation. However, the police officers, who arrived at the scene before the fire services, found them, and head constable Gaurav carried the 61-year-old woman, Chandwati, on his shoulder and rescued her through the building’s terrace.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call regarding a fire in a confectionery shop in Geeta Colony at 11 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the scene. According to Garg, the firefighters controlled the blaze and brought the situation under control, and the cooling operation continued until the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officers, a local resident informed the police and fire department about the blaze.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, the fire was reported to Geeta Colony police station at 11.06 am. Recognising potential danger because the building was located in a densely populated neighbourhood, the station house officer (SHO) and other officers from the police station promptly arrived at the scene. DCP Meena said the police officers were nearby the building, and they reached there before the fire tenders. They learned that the fire began on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors.

“The fire quickly engulfed the entire building, covering an area of 200 square yards. One section of the ground floor housed a pickle shop, while another was used for selling dairy products. The upper floors were used for storing packaging materials and other items. Police officers swiftly initiated rescue operations, leading seven workers to safety through the front gate,” said DCP Meena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the operation, the police discovered that the elderly couple, visiting their son, were still trapped inside. Seven police officers – assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Bishan Dutt Joshi and Vikas Dangri, head constables (HC) Gaurav, Himanshu, Tarun and Adesh, and constable Dara Singh – rushed to the building’s terrace via an adjacent building.

“Amid smoke and fire, they forced open the roof entrance door, successfully rescuing the couple. The couple was identified as Hoti Lal,62, and his wife, Chandwati. They were transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital. The seven police officers displayed courage and saved lives,” added DCP Meena.

“Our fire experts will carry out an inspection along with forensic experts to ascertain the cause of the blaze and send its outcome report to the police for further investigation,” said a senior fire department official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON