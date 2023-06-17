70-yr-old beaten to death in Sabzi Mandi in Delhi

New Delhi

The incident took place at Barafkhana in the early hours of Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An elderly person was beaten to death allegedly by a 32-year-old man after the former did not move from a concrete platform on which the suspect wanted to sleep, near Subzi Mandi in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The man was later arrested, they added. He was identified as Badal (single name).

The incident took place at Barafkhana in the early hours of Friday, when the deceased man, Jyoti Prakash, was out for a walk after having his dinner. He was resting on a concrete platform, where some homeless people were also sleeping, police said.

“Badal had an altercation with some boys at Ghantaghar over some issue. He was angry when he returned to the concrete platform at Y-point near Ram Dwara Temple, where he usually slept with other homeless people. He saw Prakash seated there and asked him to leave. Prakash refused after which an altercation ensued between them. Badal punched Prakash and also attacked him with his stick, due to which he suffered serious injuries in his ribs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prakash lived with his family in Kabir Basti, which is close to spot of crime.

Police said that Badal fled the spot at the time, unaware that the man died. “In the evening, he returned to Subzi Mandi to enquire about the elderly man. He fled again after learning that the he had died. By late evening, a team from the Subzi Mandi police station arrested him from Roshanara Road Park , said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON