Elderly man killed, wife injured as speeding vehicle runs over Delhi couple

An elderly man was killed while his wife was injured when a speeding vehicle ran over the couple out on a morning walk at Geeta Colony in Delhi’s Shahdara’s on Sunday morning, a police officer said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officer said that the couple was hit shortly after Heeralal left for the walk with his wife around 6:30am on Sunday. “A police control room call was received around 6:45am regarding the accident. When police reached the spot, the couple had been taken to hospital. At the hospital, the man was declared dead and his wife is recuperating,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

He added that death by negligence and rash driving case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle and an investigation was underway into the accident. Closed-circuit television footage of the incident showed the speeding car running over the couple.