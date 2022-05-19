Elephant, owned by Delhi govt, ‘sold’, forest dept launches probe
The forest and wildlife department of Delhi has issued notices and begun investigation into the ”sale” of 58-year-old female elephant, Moti,one of the six pachyderms which were moved out of Delhi in 2019, on the directions of the Delhi high court.
What has baffled the forest department about this alleged sale is that the elephant, according to the officials of the rescue centre in Haryana where the elephant is housed, is still with them and secure.
But according to a copy of the affidavit of the sale and the sale registry, received by the forest and wildlife department a couple of days ago, the animal -- bearing micro chip no. 958000000/718730, issued by the chief wildlife warden of Delhi -- was sold for a sum of ₹1.10 crore on May 4, 2022, by a man named Farukh Hasan, a resident of Ghaziabad, to Farukh Ali, a resident of Wazirabad in Delhi.
Forest officials said not only is the sale of the animal illegal, as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1984, but the elephant is also the property of the Delhi government and not a private individual.
The animal is still at the Wildlife SOS elephant rescue centre in Ban Santour, Haryana, where another Delhi elephant, Laxmi, has also been housed for the past three years, officials said.
Nisheeth Saxena, chief wildlife warden of Delhi, said they too had come across the sale copy, however, no permission had been granted by the forest department for the sale, and the said the whole transaction was an offence under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1984.
“Notices have been used to the buyer and the seller, based on the addresses provided in the sale affidavit and to anyone else found involved in this sale. We are investigating the case and have asked for a response from all parties concerned and whether money was exchanged or not. Based on the replies, further action will be taken,” said Saxena, adding that following the Delhi high court order of 2019, all six elephants had become the property of the Delhi government, which is still paying for the upkeep of these animals.
“Even if animals could be sold legally, this is still the property of the Delhi government and the animal has been living in Haryana since 2019, at the Wildlife SOS elephant rescue centre in Ban Santour. A recent inspection found that the animal was doing well and therefore it is unsure if another elephant with the same name was sold,” he said, adding that this was being checked.
Wildlife SOS, the animal rescue NGO which runs the facility, said the female elephant Moti came to them in 2019 and was renamed Daisy soon after. The other Delhi elephant, Laxmi, who came a few months after Moti was renamed Jasmine.
The Delhi high court in 2017 had formed a committee to look into the health and upkeep of Delhi’s six remaining elephants, with the committee finding the pachyderms to be in poor health and their living conditions ‘inhumane’. This resulted in the court ordering the six elephants to be shifted to other states. The elephants included Heera, Laxmi, Moti, Chandni, Gangaram and Dharamvati.
While Moti was initially supposed to be shifted to Gujarat, that never happened and the court asked for the animal to remain at Ban Santour for the remainder of its life. “Let Moti spend the remainder of her life at Ban Santour, lest the petitioner comes with something better in (its) interest which would be considered by the court,” said Justice Najmi Waziri in an order issued earlier this month.
-
2 daughters arrested for poisoning family to marry friends, mother too held
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including a 45-year-old woman and her daughters, for allegedly attempting to poison four members of the woman's family so the daughters could marry the men they wanted.
-
Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs
Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn't file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.
-
Maruti to set up third Haryana plant, project to create 11,000 jobs in Sonipat
Gurugram: The Haryana government will sign an agreement with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Thursday to allot land to the automakers in Sonipat district, officials said Wednesday, adding that this will be Maruti's third plant in the state. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has earmarked 800 and 100 acres of land at IMT Kharkhoda for both plants. Production may begin by 2025.
-
After SC relief to MP, Maharashtra hopeful of restoring OBC quota
The Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday permitting Madhya Pradesh to hold the local body elections with the Other Backward Class quota has revived the hopes of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The Maharashtra government had in March constituted a dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia to compile the data on the political backwardness of the community.
-
FIR in Prayagraj against caller for obscene video calls to women BJP leaders
Georgetown police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown caller who has been making obscene video calls to BJP woman leaders. The accused has made video calls and send obscene messages to a dozen of women from different mobile numbers. Attempts were on to trace and arrest the culprit through mobile surveillance, police said. The motive behind harassing a section of women will be known only after the arrest of the accused, police added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics