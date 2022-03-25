Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Enraged by barking dog, minor boy beats 85-year-old to death
delhi news

Enraged by barking dog, minor boy beats 85-year-old to death

The boy, police said, went inside ashok kumar’s house to hit the dog. But when he tried to save the dog, the boy hit him as well.
On March 20, 85-year-old Kumar succumbed Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 85-year-old neighbour in Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Monday over his dog barking incessantly, said police on Thursday, adding that the minor has been apprehended.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said the control room received a call on March 18, around 5.30pm, from a woman who said her father was being beaten up. When police reached the spot in Ghasi Pura Nangli Dairy, the caller said there was no quarrel anymore, and sent the police away. But later, the police received a medico-legal certificate of a man named Ashok Kumar from Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital.

Police said on further inquiry, Kumar’s wife Meena told them about a neighbour, a minor boy, who entered their house and hit Kumar on the head with an iron rod. The police’s probe revealed the couple’s dog was barking at the boy and that angered him. So he came inside to hit the dog but when Kumar tried to save the dog, the boy hit him as well. “The juvenile was apprehended but was released by Juvenile Justice Board later,” Singh said.

On March 20, 85-year-old Kumar succumbed Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital after which Meena’s statement was recorded again and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“On March 23, the application to re-apprehend the minor was moved again before the JJB and it was pending for Thursday,” the additional DCP said.

RELATED STORIES

Singh remained unavailable to comment status of the application on Thursday despite several calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP