Enrolment of new voters begins in Delhi

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi launched the process to revise the electoral roll in the Capital on Friday, kick-starting the exercise to enrol new voters and carrying out modifications in the current voter details.

. According to the draft electoral roll published by the poll panel, 169,897 new voters have been added to Delhi’s list of voters, including 90,984 male and 78,809 female. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The summary revision exercise aims to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll,” said P Krishnamurthy, Delhi CEO.

He said any one who turned 18 by January 1, 2024, may apply in the prescribed form for getting their name added to the voter list.

According to the draft electoral roll published on Friday, Delhi has 14, 860,653 electors across 70 assembly constituencies.

The revision of electoral rolls is a continuous annual exercise with addition and deletion of voters going on round the year. For conducting elections, the poll panel uses the last available updated rolls till the notification of election.

The CEO said a person whose name has been deleted from the records wrongfully can file an appeal to the district election officer by applying on Form-6 during the summary revision of the electoral roll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!