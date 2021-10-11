Ensure that no illegal hawkers are allowed in CP: HC tells NDMC, Delhi Police

New Delhi: Taking strong exception to illegal squatters in the Connaught Place area, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the city police to ensure that no unauthorized vendor is allowed there.

The court also ordered the NDMC chairman and the area deputy commissioner of police to be present in the court on the next date of hearing on November 8.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the municipal body is doing “mere paper exercise” as the situation on ground remains the same. The court said that the authorities are not actively pursuing the matter and not monitoring the unauthorised vendors.

The court asked the police and the NDMC to file status reports, highlighting the steps taken to ensure that the vendors do not hawk illegally.

The court’s order came on a plea by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), alleging failure on the part of the NDMC to ensure that the Connaught place area remains a no-hawking, no-vending zone.

Appearing for the association, senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli told the court that the civic body notified a scheme, Urban Street Vendors, according to which areas of Connaught Place and Connaught Circus are “no-Hawking/ no vending areas”. He argued that the scheme, that was brought in 2007 and approved by the Supreme Court, was not being enforced.

He gave photographs to the court showing the existing state of affairs in the area to show the extent of illegal hawking and vending in as much as unauthorized hawkers and squatters who illegally encroach and squat on the spaces meant as pedestrians pathway by illegally operating in front of market shops and also from other prohibited areas of Connaught Place and Connaught Circus.

Advocate Harsha Peechara, counsel for the civic body, said they keep removing the vendors, but they keep returning to the area. He said NDMC had written to the city police seeking their assistance because it is the question of enforcement while ensuring the court that regular drives are being conducted to remove the unauthorized vendors.

He also said that around 70-80 vendors have been protected by earlier court orders.

Appearing for the city police, advocate Rishikesh Kumar, told the court that they provide regular assistance and force to NDMC, as and when the civic body asks. He ensured the court that in future also, if NDMC seeks assistance, it would be provided.

When the NDMC counsel said that the vendors come after 6.30pm, when the shift of the municipal employees is over, the court said that the authorities cannot raise their hand in the air and have to co-ordinate among themselves to see that the area is made a no-hawking zone.

The bench also said that in case more force is required, it should be brought in to check on the unauthorized vending. The court also took note of the pictures given to it and said that hawking was highly unregulated in the area.