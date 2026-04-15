The Delhi Police has directed aviation companies, private firms, hotels and other organisations in and around Aerocity – a business hub next to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) – to ensure that women employees travelling at odd hours are provided a pick-and-drop service for safe transportation, and the cab services be monitored to prevent any harassment.

Ensure women travelling at odd hours get cab service, police to Aerocity companies

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The police have also asked the organisations to submit the list of their employees to keep a check.

An order dated April 13 from the IGI Airport police states that many offices in and around the airport have hired cabs for employees, especially females, but “have not been able to properly monitor these cab operators”

“It has come to notice that certain criminal and antisocial elements look for soft targets, particularly during odd hours and the women employees who travel during late-night hours. It is rendered imperative to put some regulatory checks on organisations having such a service of picking and dropping their employees and the transporters, security agencies, drivers and security guards,” read the order.

“Our order is for companies to ensure all female employees are provided with cabs and reach home safely. We have also asked all cabs around Delhi airport to have a GPS system installed,” said an officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they have directed all companies, even cab owners, to provide details of all employees to the Delhi Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they have directed all companies, even cab owners, to provide details of all employees to the Delhi Police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is a regular exercise. Since cab companies keep changing drivers, we have asked them to keep us in the loop. We should be aware of the spots and areas where cab drivers operate. There are hundreds of staffers who take cabs every day, and many passengers also use cabs,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a regular exercise. Since cab companies keep changing drivers, we have asked them to keep us in the loop. We should be aware of the spots and areas where cab drivers operate. There are hundreds of staffers who take cabs every day, and many passengers also use cabs,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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