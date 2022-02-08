Home / Cities / Delhi News / Entremets in demand this V-Day: Bakers
Entremets in demand this V-Day: Bakers

Layers of sponge cake, mousse and various other fillings, entremets stands for versatility
The exquisite amalgam of flavours and stunning visual appeal is a reason behind the popularity of entremets, feels Delhi-NCR based bakers.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Layers of sponge cake, mousse and various other fillings, entremets stands for versatility. A part of French patisserie, this delicacy is a favourite among bakers, and now foodies, too. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, home bakers in Delhi-NCR weigh in on why the demand for these has increased.

“Entremets is the quintessential dessert for all occasions. The Belgian chocolate-based flavours are hot selling, as chocolate is associated with love since forever. It is paired with different flavour profiles, like liquor, berries, vanilla, etc. The cakes are decorated with hearts made of mousse or heart-shaped French sable,” says Nehmat Munjal, a Gurugram-based baker.

Entremets with Belgian chocolate-based flavours are hot selling right now.
They come in various shapes and sizes, which makes it easy to mould their appearance as per preference. “Entremets are trending due to their elegant, unique design. Heart-shaped ones are super popular,” says Shikha Sachdev, a Delhi-based baker, confirming that they’re flying off the shelf. To this, Divya Saxena, a Gurugram-based baker, adds: “Entremets offer a classy alternative to people who want to try something other than cream and fondant-based cakes.”

The exquisite amalgam of flavours and stunning visual appeal is a reason behind the popularity of entremets, feels Vatsala Arora, another Gurugram-based baker, who is making this French dessert for V-Day. “Old school classics have their own charm, but realistic cakes for children will always be popular. What’s so special about entremets, you ask? Layers of decadent cake, some jelly, mousse, praline, sometimes cheese and a refreshing pairing of flavours elevate them from simple to sublime.”

