EV charging stations at all government buildings in Delhi

The Delhi government has decided that all its office buildings will have electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes at a time the government intends to make Delhi the country’s “EV Capital”. To this effect, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also notified the Delhi EV policy, which mandates that electric vehicles will have to account for 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

“The Delhi government has decided that electric vehicle charging stations will now be installed in all its offices in the city. The general public, in addition to government employees, will be able to charge their vehicles here. People will be able to charge their vehicles while working in government offices. Along with this, electric vehicles will motivate government officials and employees to come to work,” said Gahlot.

These charging stations will be ready within three months, he said. According to the order issued by the Kejriwal government, all departments of the Delhi government have been asked to identify suitable locations and install public charging stations on their premises.

A subsidy of ₹6,000 per charging point will be provided for an electric vehicle charging station through a discom-empanelled vendor. The transport department, in collaboration with the discoms in Delhi, has established a single window system for the same.

“This single-window process can be used to install EV chargers from discom-empanelled vendors at reduced and low tariffs. Besides, a subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles has also been provided. Subsidies have also been provided to Delhi residents for the installation of EV charging station,” Gahlot said.