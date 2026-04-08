New Delhi, An examination cheating racket involving remote access to computer systems and outsourcing answers to college students was busted, leading to the arrest of a key accused and the detention of 32 students, an official said on Wednesday.

Exam cheating racket busted in Delhi's Dwarka; 1 held, 32 students bound down

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Acting on a tip-off about suspicious activities at a building identified as "Happy Homes" in Dwarka, a police team raided and found several people there, he said.

During questioning, one of them, identified as Harsh Vardhan , a resident of Patna, allegedly confessed to running the racket that arranged candidates to appear in entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai.

"The examination was scheduled to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and he would gain remote access to the lab's computer systems using software. He revealed that he had admission cards of candidates and that he, along with his associates, would manipulate the examination process remotely," said the police officer.

According to the police, an associate identified as Pranjal used to recruit college students as paper solvers on the pretext of answering academic queries on online platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} These students were allegedly paid between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per question. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These students were allegedly paid between ₹500 and ₹1,000 per question. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Thirty-two students from various colleges, including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, DTU, IITs and NITs, were found at the premises and were bound down after questioning. Under the process of bound down, the accused will join the investigation whenever they are called," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thirty-two students from various colleges, including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, DTU, IITs and NITs, were found at the premises and were bound down after questioning. Under the process of bound down, the accused will join the investigation whenever they are called," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prima facie, the investigation has revealed a well-organised network involving impersonation, remote access of examination systems and outsourcing answers to ensure unfair advantage in competitive exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prima facie, the investigation has revealed a well-organised network involving impersonation, remote access of examination systems and outsourcing answers to ensure unfair advantage in competitive exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket and its beneficiaries, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket and its beneficiaries, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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