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Exam cheating racket busted in Delhi's Dwarka; 1 held, 32 students bound down

Exam cheating racket busted in Delhi's Dwarka; 1 held, 32 students bound down

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An examination cheating racket involving remote access to computer systems and outsourcing answers to college students was busted, leading to the arrest of a key accused and the detention of 32 students, an official said on Wednesday.

Exam cheating racket busted in Delhi's Dwarka; 1 held, 32 students bound down

Acting on a tip-off about suspicious activities at a building identified as "Happy Homes" in Dwarka, a police team raided and found several people there, he said.

During questioning, one of them, identified as Harsh Vardhan , a resident of Patna, allegedly confessed to running the racket that arranged candidates to appear in entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai.

"The examination was scheduled to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and he would gain remote access to the lab's computer systems using software. He revealed that he had admission cards of candidates and that he, along with his associates, would manipulate the examination process remotely," said the police officer.

According to the police, an associate identified as Pranjal used to recruit college students as paper solvers on the pretext of answering academic queries on online platforms.

 
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