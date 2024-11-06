New Delhi, A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed Hyderabad businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, facing a corruption case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22, to travel abroad and said it was a "valuable right". Excise policy case: Delhi court allows accused businessman to travel abroad, says 'valuable right'

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja Reddy allowed Reddy to travel to Dubai and the US between November 7 and 30, 2024, for business purposes, noting the CBI had not claimed any non-cooperation.

"The right to travel abroad of any person is a valuable right as it emanates from the fundamental right to life and liberty as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the judge wrote in her order.

The court noted the right to travel was available to accused persons and couldn't be "absolutely curtailed or taken away" although subject to reasonable conditions.

Reddy was observed to be a permanent resident of Hyderabad, Telangana who lived there with his family besides having a widespread businesses in India and abroad.

"Even otherwise, there was no reason to presume or infer that he will not return to India," the judge said, adding records did not show that he had ever violated any of the bail conditions previously imposed on him.

Reddy was accordingly directed by the court not to enter into any transaction with respect to sale, lease, mortgage, transfer or relinquishment, etc., of his interests in immovable or movable properties like shares and securities, etc., without its permission.

The judge further directed him not to apply for the citizenship of any other country or to renounce his Indian citizenship during the period without court's permission.

The CBI had opposed the application, arguing Reddy could be a flight risk and not turn up during the trial, if allowed to leave the country.

The court had previously allowed Reddy to turn approver in a connected money laundering case investigated by the ED.

According to the central probe agencies, Reddy was the head of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and involved in a liquor business.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.