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Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of judge

Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of judge

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:36 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others discharged in the liquor policy case seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing a CBI petition against the trial court decision.

Excise policy case: Delhi HC to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of judge

The A leader will argue his plea, which will come up for hearing at 2.30 pm, before Justice Sharma.

On April 6, the judge had taken the A chief's application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13.

Kejriwal has sought the recusal of Justice Sharma, claiming there was a grave, bona fide and reasonable apprehension that the hearing in the matter before her would not be impartial and neutral.

Besides Kejriwal, the applications for recusal of the judge have also been filed by A leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak. Other respondents, including Vijay Nair and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, have also filed similar applications.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case and pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation , saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

The CBI asserted that making "unscrupulous" and "sweeping" allegations of bias over attending legal seminars, which had no political topic, was an attempt to scandalise and lower the court's authority and interfere with the administration of justice, which amounted to contempt of court.

It also said the request was based on frivolous and baseless averments, which were wholly vexatious.

The agency said that a view taken by a judge in a judicial decision cannot be the basis to allege bias and that the request by Kejriwal and others amounted to "forum shopping".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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