Expect showers in Delhi from February 9,mercury to drop too, says IMD

New Delhi: Mercury climbed nearly five notches to 24.2°C on Sunday -- a degree above normal and up from 19.5°C a day before -- as foggy conditions gave way to a warm, sunny day in the Capital. However, the respite might be short lived as the Capital may see another spell of rain on Wednesday as two back-to-back western disturbances are likely to hit the northern plains.

While the first western disturbance on February 6 and 7 is unlikely to impact Delhi’s weather too much, the second, on February 8 and 9, may bring light rain and windy conditions during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Delhi recorded its coldest February day in the last 19 years on Thursday last week (maximum temperature dropped to 14.4°C) when the city received light rainfall and skies remained overcast throughout the day on account of another western disturbance.

According to Met officials, the maximum temperature could hover around 25°C mark on Monday and Tuesday, after which it is expected to drop below 19°C on Wednesday, following the spell of rain.

The spike in day-time temperature, however, did not reflect in the minimum temperature which settled at 5.4°C – four notches below normal for this time of the season and 1.5 degrees lower than the previous day. Narela was Delhi’s coldest area with a low of 4.5°C – five degrees below normal.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said similar conditions are expected in Delhi on Monday, with shallow to moderate fog occurring in the morning, bringing the minimum to around 6°C.

“The first western disturbance is fairly feeble and there will be minimal impact over Delhi. The second western disturbance will influence Delhi from February 8 and lead to a rise in the minimum temperature, which could touch 8°C by Tuesday and 9°C by Wednesday. At the same time, Delhi will see a sharp drop in the maximum temperature on Wednesday, due to overcast skies and rain,” said Jenamani, adding that Delhi is now entering the time of the year when day temperatures will generally remain around 24-25°C.

In terms of fog, Delhi recorded a visibility of 500 to 1,000 metres between 7am and 10am, with shallow fog reported in most parts of Delhi. The relative humidity meanwhile oscillated between 29% and 97% respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated in the last 24 hours, dropping to 285 (poor) on Sunday, as against 224 (poor) on Saturday.

“The air quality has degraded faster than predicted by Safar due to calm winds and a moderate mixing height, which is preventing efficient ventilation of near-surface pollutants. For the next two days (Monday and Tuesday) AQI is likely to be around the ‘very poor’ mark. Likelihood of rain on February 9 would improve AQI, causing wet deposition of pollutants,” said Safar, an air forecasting body.