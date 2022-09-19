Fake visa racket busted, mastermind nabbed

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport unit of the Delhi Police on Monday said they have busted a fake visa racket that duped people on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries and arranging the required travel documents such as passports and visas.

One of the three masterminds involved in the racket has been arrested while three of his agents have been made to join the investigation, police said.

The investigating team seized 12 fake India and seven international passports, 26 forged visas, over 165 immigration stamps of different countries and other items used for preparing fake passports and visas, said deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma.

DCP Sharma identified the arrested mastermind of the racket as Nitin Nazara, who was previously involved in a case of drugging, rape, wrongful restriant, and cheating that was registered at the RK Puram police station in 2019. He was arrested on September 13 from Tagore Garden area in west Delhi, she said.

“Nazara’s interrogation revealed that he had been running the racket along with his accomplices named Manjeet alias Babbu and Vijay Kumar. They were running their racket from an office at Majlis Park in Azadpur, where they prepared forged travel documents,” said the DCP.

Police said their action came following an investigation into a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy registered at the IGI Airport in 2021 on the complaint of one Gunoor Singh. The complainant had alleged that one Amit Gaur had contacted him through social media, asking him to give his reference to people requiring tourist or study visas for Australia. Gaur told Singh that he had connections with agents operating in India and abroad as well.

“Singh referred five students of his international english language testing system (IELTS) training institute to Gaur and his associates for obtaining Australian tourist visas and ₹18 lakh was paid for the same. The students got the visas but they turned out to be fake when verified through the embassy. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was taken up,” the DCP said, adding that apart from Gaur, two other agents who were made to join the probe were Chandan Chaudhary and Nitin Nagra.