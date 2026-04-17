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False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:28 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, with police saying the allegation arose during an ongoing property dispute in the family, an official said on Thursday.

False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

According to police, the matter came to light on April 11 when Govindpuri police station received three PCR calls regarding a dispute at a house in Tughlakabad Extension.

"The calls, made by a woman, her brother and their father, alleged house-breaking and theft. However, an inquiry found the issue to be a civil property dispute," the officer said.

The following day, the woman approached police alleging that her father had molested her minor daughter.

Police said she initially delayed giving a statement and later submitted a written complaint but refused to produce the child at the police station.

"A police team, including a woman investigating officer, subsequently visited the residence and examined the child," the officer said.

During interaction before the Child Welfare Committee , the minor categorically denied any inappropriate conduct by her grandfather and said her mother had raised similar false allegations in the past too, the officer added.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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