Family of woman dragged by car ask police to slap murder charges on accused

The family of the 20-year-old woman, who died when a car dragged her on New Year’s Day after hitting her two-wheeler, has demanded that murder charges be slapped on the five arrested accused.

Bhupendra Chaurasia, a friend of the family, said they have spoken to senior officers about it. He added that they were given assurances. Chaurasia said they will again visit the concerned police station on Thursday to demand the same. “After the meeting on Wednesday, we are hoping to get a revised copy of the First Information Report with [Indian Penal Code]’s Section 302 [murder] added in it.”

Rekha, the mother of Anjali Kumari, the 20-year-old, said she has never seen or heard about Nidhi, who was with her daughter when the car hit their scooty.

She rejected Nidhi’s claim that Kumari was drunk. Rekha said her daughter never drank and that Nidhi was lying. “I know some of her friends and Nidhi was not one of them. My daughter never came home drunk. This girl [Nidhi] is trying to malign the image of my daughter to save herself because she fled after seeing my daughter die and did not inform the police.”

Police quoted Nidhi saying she asked Kumari to let her drive because the former was drunk. But Kumari did not let her. The accident took place minutes later. Nidhi said the two escaped another accident with a truck before they were hit by the grey Baleno occupied by the five accused. Nidhi said her friend’s foot was trapped under the car.

Kumari’s body was found 14km away from the accident spot. The postmortem examination report showed 40 injuries to the body and said that brain matter was missing. Doctors told police that all injuries appeared to have been caused by blunt force trauma from the accident and subsequent dragging.