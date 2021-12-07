Family threatened by men on bikes in outer Delhi; police say not communal

A group of some 20 men on motorcycles allegedly created a ruckus outside a Muslim family’s house in south Delhi’s Madangir area on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among residents as they allegedly threatened the family and hurled abuses at them.

The bikers were captured on CCTV cameras creating unrest and two persons were placed under preventive arrests for disturbing peace and harmony in a residential neighbourhood. No case was registered in connection with the incident, police siad.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Harsha Vardhan Mandava denied that the incident had any communal angle. He clarified that three of the bikers were Muslims and the motive was personal enmity. “It’s a case of enmity as the group that created the commotion suspected one Zahir of passing on information about them to the officials of the excise department. There was no communal angle,” said Mandava.

According to the police, on Monday afternoon, the police control room received a call that some men carrying knives had arrived on motorcycles outside a house near Badi Masjid in Madangir and were shouting derogatory remarks at a Muslim family. All of them left before the police could reach the spot. During further inquiry, it was found that the bikers had come to threaten Zahir but he was not at home.

“The local police were directed to identify them and take legal action against them,” added the additional DCP.