Fare-thee-well: Young Delhiites finally bid adieu to class 12 in offline mode

Who hasn’t felt a lump in their throat on hearing the notes of goodbye songs. Whenever Pyaar Ke Pal or Yaaron — both 1999 songs from KK’s album Pal — are played in a room full of students, cherishing years of camaraderie, the emotions are bound to overflow. And for the batch of 2022 in Delhi’s schools, experiencing similar emotions while being in company of their friends and classmates in person, is like a dream come true after two years of online classes and virtual celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrating her last day at school with friends, Srishti Gaur, a class XII student of Commerce at St Gregorios School in Janakpuri, was spotted happy to experience her farewell offline. Sporting a sari and accessories, which she especially went to buy from the market, she was immediately transported to the fun times she experienced in pre-pandemic times. “I had a lot of fun with my friends and there was a nostalgic feeling all around. The vibe was different and the best part of it was the emotional song that was performed by juniors. It reminded me of how we used to laugh, have fun, chill during the breaks before the lockdown. Students spoke about their time at the school, teachers gave farewell speeches, there were a lot of pictures clicked, and it was indeed a day well spent,” she recalls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thrilled to pick a black sequined sari to go with the dress code for her farewell, Cheshta, from Bal Bharati Public School in Pitampura, is a Humanities student of this year’s outgoing batch. “When I first stepped into school, I never imagined that it will be wild to weep my heart out when the time comes for me to bid adieu to our circle, which had become more like a family. School not only gave me skills that I’m proud of but also gave me unforgettable memories. I am very lucky to get the experience, and when I came out of school after emotional speeches at the farewell, I felt like walking into real life experiences that will change my whole perspective towards life,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Youngsters dressed up in suits and sarees for this memorable event. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

And Yash Goel, a student of Science at Delhi Public School in Indirapuram has been feeling lucky to be able to witness the energetic performances by his juniors, even though his batchmates couldn’t perform for their seniors last year due to online schooling amid pandemic. “I wouldn’t have liked an online farewell at all! We were so excited to be back to school around this time. Although it was just a two-hour farewell, I at least have something tangible to look back at, for the rest of my life. There were also two afterparties close-by that were amazing, and we had tonne of fun during these unofficial farewells as well!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcomed at the school’s gate with flower petals, tilak, and the mandatory sanitiser, on the big day, Ayush Singhal, a student of ASN Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar shares, “The best part of one’s life is the school days. I really appreciate the effort that our school has put for us. It has been almost two years since I met my friends, and hence really got to enjoy and chill with them at my farewell. There were music and dance performances by our juniors and heart touching speeches from our teachers. And who doesn’t like to gorge on good food, dance away the worries on the DJ’s tune, and receive special treatment for that one day! After our farewell ceremony, we also enjoyed Scribble Day by writing wishes for the future on each other’s school uniforms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter