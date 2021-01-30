IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland

  • Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
By S Raju, shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, Meerut/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Thousands of farmers poured into Ghazipur on the eastern fringes of Delhi on Friday after an emotional appeal for support by farm leader Rakesh Tikait, indicating that the government crackdown on the two-month-old agitation following violence on Republic Day may have partially backfired.

Farmers from 10 districts in western UP, a stronghold of the influential Jat community, congregated at a massive gathering in Muzaffarnagar, where they announced the social boycott of anyone not backing the movement. In Haryana, khaps, or clan-based bodies, vowed to send at least one person from each family to bolster the ongoing stir against three agriculture laws passed in September.

Throughout the night, cultivators took tractors, trucks and motorbikes to reach the Delhi border, where numbers swelled and morale mounted with the arrival of a new contingent of protesters determined to defend the honour of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Tikait.

While just about a thousandfarmers had gathered at Ghazipur on Thursday, the number swelled around 10,000 on Friday.

“If the police use force on us for not leaving, it is not a problem. But if some political organisations attempt to trouble us, that is unacceptable...Now, I will not surrender (to the police), we’ll continue to protest here,” Tikait told the gathering.

It was a dramatic reversal from Thursday afternoon, when dwindling numbers, bitter public fallout of violence by farmers at the Republic Day tractor rally, and increasing police presence, left the protesters demoralised.

The Ghaziabad administration served Tikait, son of legendary farm leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, with an ultimatum to vacate the site or face penal consequences, part of a wider crackdown on the agitation since January 26. Farmers also said that the authorities cut off their water and power supply to the site.

But instead of caving in, Tikait broke down in front of television cameras and vowed to not leave the site until the government repealed the laws. “If the farm laws are not repealed, Rakesh Tikait will commit suicide,” he had said, biting back tears.

These visuals were beamed on television channels and went viral on social media, triggering calls for mobilisation from temples, mosques and panchayats across western UP throughout the night. Tikait’s resolve to not drink water unless it was brought from his village in particular touched a chord with the people, who carried water in bottles and pouches from their homes in the heartland to the Capital’s edge.

Prabhjeet Singh, a farmer from Muzaffarnagar who returned to Ghazipur a day after he left for his home, said, “We couldn’t leave him (Tikait) to battle it alone when he needed us the most”

By morning, the agitation seemed to have regained some of the momentum it lost when on Republic Day, farmer groups broke through barricades, clashed violently with police, ran riot on the Capital’s streets, and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, on its ramparts.

The violence and vandalisation were widely condemned and sparked statements of remorse and anguish from farm groups across north India, even as unions leading the stir blamed fringe elements, a government “conspiracy”, and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu for stoking passions.

The improvement in morale was visible in the principal protest site at the Singhu border despite violence by a mob of around 200 people earlier in the day. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body leading the stir, said farmers will hold a one-day hunger strike to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30.

“Today, we just saw farmers arriving in Ghazipur. In a couple of days, more protesters will arrive at Tikri, Singhu, and Shahjahanpur border from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan,” said Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab.

Ghazipur is the smallest of the three protest sites — after Singhu and Tikri on the Capital’s northwestern and western borders respectively — where farmers have camped since November.

But on Friday, it was the focal point of the agitation as politicians, journalists, ordinary people made a beeline to meet Tikait, and union leaders scrambled to put up more tents, and set up community kitchens for the incoming crowds.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met Tikait and extended unconditional support on behalf of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “It is in such tough times that one aandolankari (protesters) come to help other aandolankari (protesters),” Tikait responded.

Other politicians to visit were Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda. Opposition politicians across the country also extended their support.

“I want to tell the farmers, don’t retract even by an inch. These laws will give a shock to middle class too, as food prices will skyrocket. The only solution is to repeal these laws,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

In Haryana, khaps held meetings across the state and decided to send members to the farmer protests, and socially boycott leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Haryana is governed by a BJP-JJP coalition. The move came even as the Haryana government suspended mobile internet in 17 districts.

In Muzaffarnagar, Tikait’s brother Naresh Tikait organised a show of strength attended by tens of thousands of farmers. “The ongoing movement is a battle for the honour of farmers and, if it ends, it will damage our very existence,” said Naresh Tikait after the seven-hour mahapanchayat.

In the face of increased mobilisation, police retreated from the Ghazipur site even as UP additional director general of police (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said they were in touch with farmer leaders to find an amicable solution through talks.

(with inputs from HTC in Lucknow, Chandigarh and Rohtak)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
Close
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland

By S Raju, shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, Meerut/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

More FIRs on Cong leader, journos

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The thermocol man

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Questions raised after police fail to stop breach

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:57 AM IST
  • This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:40 AM IST
On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
delhi news

Tears, water, and a protest rekindled

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:15 AM IST
  • This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Senior police officers said that the anti-terror unit issued notices to several farmer leaders and other protesters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Closure of several borders points of the city, coupled with traffic restrictions for the Beating Retreat ceremony, led to chaos on the city’s roads on Friday, with long traffic jams being reported from various parts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Delhi continued to experience cold day conditions with the minimum temperature on Friday touching 4 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
The counter-protesters tried to cross the barricades and approach the farmers, but were pushed back by the police.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP