Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Farm fires’ share in Delhi’s PM 2.5 down to 3.5% this year: CPCB

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 04:48 am IST

CPCB cited estimates from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Decision Support System (DSS), a model that uses satellite data on active fires, converts it into emissions, and simulates impact based on wind and weather patterns.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution fell significantly during this year’s burning season, dropping to 3.5% from 10.6% last year, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

(Photo for representation)
(Photo for representation)

The figures, provided in response to an RTI application by Noida-based activist Amit Gupta, indicate a significant reduction compared to recent years, when the average contribution was 11% in 2023, 9% in 2022, and 13% in both 2021 and 2020.

CPCB cited estimates from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Decision Support System (DSS), a model that uses satellite data on active fires, converts it into emissions, and simulates impact based on wind and weather patterns.

To be sure, some experts pointed out that the figures rely on satellite data which has previously been exploited by farmers and thus may be “underestimating” the impact of stubble fires this year.

A recent report by the think tank International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) found that farmers in Punjab and Haryana have increasingly been burning crop residue after 3pm to evade detection by satellites with afternoon pass times. This tactical shift could mean many fires go uncounted in daily tallies.

CPCB officials defended the DSS methodology, stating that while short-term forecasts use satellite passes until 2.30pm, the system’s final calculations of daily pollution contribution incorporate fire data up to 5pm.

“This is why estimates may be inaccurate for fires happening after the satellite pass time of 2.30pm, but the actual contribution has full data,” the official explained.

Despite these assurances, independent analysts argue the model has limitations.

Sunil Dahiya, founder of Envirocatalysts, noted that DSS relies on fire counts from specific satellites rather than geostationary satellites that can monitor late-evening burns. “DSS uses an old emission inventory and methodology, which considers the fire count incidents through satellites and not the burnt area assessment using geostationary satellites. This, this data might also be under reporting the contribution of stubble burning to some extent – as highlighted by some of the latest independent assessments done using the geostationary satellites,” said Dahiya.

The RTI also sought details about the sources contributing to Delhi’s PM2.5 and PM10, to which CPCB cited a 2018 source apportionment study. Gupta said the RTI reply highlights two key points– that the contribution of farm fires is fairly low overall, with other sources likely playing a key role and that stubble burning is not a significant source of pollution in Delhi, but one among many smaller sources. “The fact that we are referring to a 2018 source apportionment study shows we need to update our data,” he pointed out.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Farm fires’ share in Delhi’s PM 2.5 down to 3.5% this year: CPCB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Stubble burning's contribution to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution decreased to 3.5% this year from 10.6% last year, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite this decline, experts caution that satellite data may underreport actual emissions due to farmers altering burning times. Independent analyses suggest the need for updated methodologies to accurately assess pollution sources.