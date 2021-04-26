Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmer unions to hand out food packets, essential items to hospitals in Delhi
Farmer unions to hand out food packets, essential items to hospitals in Delhi

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A group at Tikri border announced essential services will be provided and asked people to contact the SKM if any needy person in Delhi is not able to get food, the statement said.(HT file photo)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agricultural laws, on Monday said they will distribute food and essential goods to hospitals in the national capital.

Already, farmers on the Ghazipur border are distributing food at the bus terminals, railways stations and hospitals in Delhi. The packing process will be started on Tuesday at the Singhu border as well, it stated.

A group at Tikri border announced essential services will be provided and asked people to contact the SKM if any needy person in Delhi is not able to get food, the statement said.

Volunteers are helping vehicles carrying medical oxygen or other services that are coming in the way of the farmers protest to reach the destination with full support, it added.

