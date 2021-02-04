Farmers’ protest: As key borders remain closed, traffic in Delhi affected
Traffic in eastern parts of the city, especially on roads leading to Delhi-Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) border, will remain heavy and motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad will face traffic jams as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains closed due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade, and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj.
Delhi Traffic Police officials say the NH-24 road is kept open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road. Similarly, motorists can take Vikas Marg after taking a right turn from below the Patparganj Industrail Area flyover from Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road.
Also Read | Police register cases against social media users for peddling ‘misinformation’
No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway while NH-9 is kept open only during morning and evening peak hours when traffic is heavy.
As a majority of the vehicles is diverted on Vikas Marg, the volume of traffic on this stretch will remain heavy especially during office hours.
Apart from the UP Gate border, some borders in outer, western and southwestern Delhi connecting Haryana are also completely closed due to the farmers’ protest. These are Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari. Traffic police officials said that Jharoda and Auchandi borders will be opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Pall toll tax borders are open for traffic.
As traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, the traffic police have asked motorists to avoid these routes and take alternate or diverted routes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: As key borders remain closed, traffic in Delhi affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperature rises, Delhi to receive light rain today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt asks DTC to return buses given as 'special hire' to Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: For the inner hipster in you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecasts rain today and hotter days till Feb 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Of 18,000 beneficiaries, only 7,000 get Covid-19 shots in Capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest, blockades: Locals have to take long way home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
166k students in Delhi fell off grid as schools moved online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt will help find missing farmers: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt orders DTC to withdraw buses given to police on special hire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police register cases against social media users for peddling ‘misinformation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increased police blockades cut protesters off from toilets, water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court dismisses Jamia varsity plea seeking FIRs against cops for Dec violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most North MCD staffers to continue strike till all salary dues are cleared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students groups, activists held citizen march in solidarity with farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox