Police register cases against social media users for peddling ‘misinformation’
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have registered four cases against several social media accounts as part of their action against the “massive misinformation campaign being undertaken on social media to incite violence in the name of farmers’ protests and cause large-scale disturbance in the national capital”. They said requests for the removal of the “offensive and unlawful posts” has been sent to the service providers.
The police did not name the twitter handles against which the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) unit of the police registered the cases for allegedly sharing or posting fake posts over violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.
Last week, the police arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Churu and apprehended a minor boy from Rajasthan for allegedly posting an old video with fake message about resignation by 200 Delhi Police personnel, said Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal.
“Several other accused persons indulging in such activities have been identified and efforts are underway to affect their arrests. Notices to join the investigation have been issued to four persons. Further action against them will be taken on the basis of their deposition,” said Biswal.
Among those who were issued notices was Yogita Bhayana, founder of NGO, PARI, for two tweets that she posted around the time of the clashes. Bhayana was booked by the police for the two tweets and in the notice issued to her, she was asked to “inform the source and reason for uploading” the two posts.
While the two tweets couldn’t be found on Wednesday, Bhayana said they were in reference to the alleged shooting by police -- a charge denied by the police.
“I stand by what I tweeted. They were not done with an intention to cause riots. I just shared my concern about police’s atrocities against farmers and in the hope that it would stop instead of aggravating,” said Bhayana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police announce cash rewards for info on Deep Sidhu, 7 others in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father grieving the loss of infant girl ends life in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana youth booked for impregnating, marrying 15-year-old cousin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have direct flights to Dehradun, Indore, Jodhpur, Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress releases list of contestants for Ahmedabad civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab’s meritorious schools to reopen for Class 12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Day after man dies of bullet injury, BSF files case against villagers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding train kills black panther in Karnataka’s Udupi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai youths secure 1st, 3rd ranks in CA exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 36.3°Celsius, Mumbai records season’s highest temperature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need affordable, eco-friendly mass transport in post-pandemic world: Maharashtra CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaditya Thackeray: Mumbai 24X7 nightlife to resume after pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 2 of Mumbai local trains for all sees 3.2 million travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhiwandi godown collapse: Death toll reaches 2; Owners, firm booked for negligence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox