Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi border routes remain closed; traffic diverted

Tikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, remained fully closed on Wednesday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws.

Along the Delhi-UP border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Police in its advisory have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists after remaining closed for several weeks until late January.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continued to remain closed fully or partially.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws.