Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi border routes remain closed; traffic diverted
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi border routes remain closed; traffic diverted

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisor
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:26 AM IST
BKU national president Naresh Tikait during the Mahapanchayat at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Tikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, remained fully closed on Wednesday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws.

Along the Delhi-UP border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Police in its advisory have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists after remaining closed for several weeks until late January.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continued to remain closed fully or partially.

Also Read | Wheat procurement: Uncertainty over mode of payment haunts farmers

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Covid cases cross 5,000-mark for first time since November 27

Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi today, air quality to deteriorate further

Delhi court grants bail to businessman in VVIP chopper case

Starting today, night curfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am amid rising Covid cases

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP