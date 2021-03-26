Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border at Ghazipur was once again closed for traffic as the agitating farmers blocked both the carriageways of the elevated highway on Friday. One carriageway for vehicles moving towards Ghaziabad had been opened by the farmers earlier. Meanwhile, Tikri and Singhu borders connecting Delhi and Haryana, continue to remain completely closed due to the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

Delhi traffic police also tweeted on Friday morning, “Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway), Kindly avoid the stretch.”

Farmer groups have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020, for over 100 days now.

Also Read | Bathinda farmer found murdered near Tikri

The Delhi traffic police in its advisory had earlier asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi-Noida Chilla border is, however, open for commute on both carriageways.

The entry and exit points between the national capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders-- continued to remain closed on Monday.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.