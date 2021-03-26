IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda farmer found murdered near Tikri
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Bathinda farmer found murdered near Tikri

The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab. He was among the farmers protesting against three farm laws at the Tikri border
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:45 AM IST

A 61-year-old farmer’s body was found near Bahadurgarh bypass on Thursday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab. He was among farmers protesting against three farm laws at the Tikri border. A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the farmer was killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified persons.

“The Bahadurgarh police have sent the victim’s body to the civil hospital and started a probe under section 302(murder) of the IPC,” the spokesman added. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP