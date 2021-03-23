Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic at Delhi borders remains diverted
Farmers’ protest: Traffic at Delhi borders remains diverted

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Farmers sitting in protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22. (ANI)

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Tuesday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. One carriageway at Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continued to remain closed.

Also Read | NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers’ protest

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

