Farmers’ protest: Traffic crawls as Delhi borders remain affected

Vehicular traffic continue to be disrupted and slow on roads connecting Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and some parts of Haryana with Delhi on Friday because of the closure of Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) and at least seven other borders because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Apart from the UP Gate border that is the main route for people travelling between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Raj Nagar and Meerut, etc, Singhu, Tikri, Piau Maniyari, Harevli, Mungeshpur, Dhansa, and Jharoda --- all connecting Haryana with the national Capital -- are also closed, the Delhi Traffic Police’s updates on social media show.

Since no traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 through the UP Gate border, the volume of traffic is high on the alternate border points adjacent to the closed border. Motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad are being diverted to EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicles taking EDM Mall Kaushambi border for entering Delhi are diverted towards Ghazipur Mandi from where they can take a right turn and use the carriageways of the expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 to continue towards south and central Delhi. Some vehicles are also taking Road No-56 towards Ghazipur roundabout from EDM Mall border to further use NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi. The same Road No-56 is also being used by motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar and Surya Nagar borders.

For those going to Ghaziabad from Delhi via Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9, the traffic police have made diversions near the Max-Hospital Patparganj road. Motorists are using NH-9 till Ghazipur flower market, where they are diverted onto the slip road of NH-24 for moving towards Ghaziabad. Similarly, vehicles are being diverted on the slip road of NH-24 from the Max Hospital road for taking a left turn towards Anand Vihar, Apsara, Surya Nagar, Bhopra and Loni borders to enter Ghaziabad.

As the seven borders connecting Haryana have remained closed for nearly 80 days now, the traffic police have made diversions for vehicles moving between Delhi and Haryana. They also advise motorists to use alternate borders and seek updates from Delhi Traffic Police helplines 011-25844444 or 1095 about the closed borders and available routes.

The available open borders between Delhi and Haryana are Auchandi, Saboli, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu School and Pall toll tax. There has been no disturbance on the other borders such as those connecting Gurugram and Faridabad with Delhi.